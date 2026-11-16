MP's Shahdol To Get New Industrial Park As CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹358 Crore Development Projects | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Paying tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the young revolutionary had challenged the British Empire at the age of 25 and sacrificed his life defending the rights of tribal communities over Jal, Jungle and Zameen.

Addressing a state-level programme at Beohari in Shahdol district during Janjatiya Gaurav Week, Yadav unveiled a statue of Birsa Munda and performed Aadi Pooja. The event witnessed participation by members of the Kol community from eight to ten states.

The Chief Minister announced and dedicated 82 development works worth Rs 357.71 crore for Shahdol district. These included the inauguration of 10 completed projects worth Rs 8.64 crore and the foundation laying of 72 projects costing Rs 349.07 crore.

Yadav also announced several infrastructure initiatives, including a new entry gate for Sanjay Tiger Reserve, a digital library and a modern auditorium in Shahdol. A special team will also be deployed to conduct an elephant survey in the district.

He said a new industrial park would be developed in Shahdol, while the foundation stone for an industrial unit involving an investment of Rs 4,000 crore would be laid next month. The projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for local youth.

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