Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod For Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas; Specialists To Identify Paths Taken By Lord Krishna In State

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Cabinet on Wednesday approved formation of Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas. The Trust will be headquartered in Bhopal and have 28 members, of them 23 will be ex-officio members and 5 renowned intellectuals will be private trustee members. The Nyas would identify paths traversed and placed related to Lord Krishna and develop them as religious tourist spots.

It will also undertake research work and help in restoring cultural heritage. Specialists committee too would be constituted for the purpose. Later, Cabinet ministers of the area from where Lord Krishna’s path passes would be included in the trust as members.

The trust will manage temples of lord Krishna, seek suggestions for establishment of Sandipani Gurukul, development of places of Shri Krishna Pathey by view point of social, economical and tourist, establishment of library etc. The trust will also undertake documentation, recording, picturisation and photography of places connected with the voyages of Lord Krishna.

In view of upcoming first anniversary of Mohan Yadav-led government, ministers were asked to highlight achievements and major works of their departments. They were also asked to prepare future strategy and select five big works and implement them.

Cabinet also approved proposal to appoint 209 nurses recruited by VYAPAM but still waiting for appointment Myriad programmes would be held under Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior from December 15 to 19. For energy efficiency, government would ink MoU with IIT and IIM.

First in country: Aaganwadi worker, sahayika hiring portal

In a first of its kind in the country, state Cabinet launched Aaganwadi worker and sahayika recruitment portal on Wednesday. Estate Directorate Online House Allocation portal too was dedicated during the meeting to enable government officials file online application for house allocation.