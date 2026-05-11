Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Likely To Hike Ministers’ Discretionary Funds From ₹2 Crore To ₹3 Crore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mohan Yadav Cabinet is to decide on Monday regarding an increase in discretionary funds for Ministers of State.

At present, they receive ₹2 crore, which may be increased to ₹3 crore. There is also a possibility that discretionary funds for Cabinet Ministers could be raised.

Discretionary Grant is a special financial assistance fund allocated by the government to the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Cabinet meeting is to take decisions on significant proposals submitted by various departments, including Finance, Water Resources, Public Works, Law, Health, and Social Justice.

Meeting’s agenda

A key item on the meeting's agenda is a proposal seeking approval for the continuation of publicly funded schemes and projects throughout the tenure of the 16th Central Finance Commission (April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031).

Under this framework, the Cabinet will consider continuing various schemes - ranging from those with costs exceeding ₹500 crore to those with lower budgetary outlays.

Other issues

The Water Resources Department will seek approval for the Khumansingh Shivaji Reservoir (Thikariya Talab) Micro-Irrigation Project. Discussions will also be held on departmental inquiries against officials under pension rules.

The General Administration Department has proposed increasing discretionary grants for Ministers of State and offering contractual appointments to retired officials.

The Public Works Department will present a plan to continue construction, upgradation, and strengthening of urban and municipal roads under the 16th Finance Commission period.

The Law and Legislative Affairs Department has proposed exempting a multi-level parking and Bar Office project in the Madhya Pradesh High Court complex from index-based cost calculations.

The Social Justice Department will seek approval to continue the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme.

The Health Department will present a revised plan to set up a medical college, hospital, nursing college, and paramedical college in Budhni.