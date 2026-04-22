MP Cabinet Approves Shelter Homes In District Hospitals For Patients' Families, ₹33,000 Crore Projects & Compensation For Farmers

Cabinet Meeting | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of CM Dr Mohan Yadav. The cabinet approved a proposal to build shelter homes for the relatives of patients in medical colleges and district hospitals.

The patient's family members will be able to get accommodation and food facilities at affordable rates in the shelter home.

During the meeting, it was also decided that approximately ₹2,000 crore would be spent over the next five years on developing facilities such as Cath Labs and organ transplant units across all medical colleges.

Additionally, proposals worth approximately ₹33,000 crore were approved for various construction projects across the state.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to implement 'Factor-2.' Under this provision, farmers in rural areas will receive compensation of up to four times the market value for land acquired by the government.

₹157 Crore Irrigation Project in Ujjain

An irrigation project worth ₹157 crore for the Ujjain region has been approved, which is set to benefit 35 villages.

The Cabinet also sanctioned an additional sum of ₹128 crore for the Chhindwara district under a rehabilitation package.

₹990 Crore to be Spent on Distributing Bicycles to Students

Over the next five years, the government will spend ₹990 crore to provide bicycles to students studying in the 6th and 9th grades. ₹1,200 Crore for Educational Training Institutes

A decision has been taken to allocate ₹1,200 crore for the development of educational training institutes.

Approval Granted for CM Care Scheme 2026

The Health Department will invite proposals from social organisations, in a phased manner, for the 20 government medical colleges currently in operation.

The government will provide only the land, while the social organisations themselves will be responsible for all other arrangements, ranging from building construction to providing utilities such as electricity and water.

The Cabinet has approved the continuation of the CM Care Scheme 2026.

A total of ₹3,628 crore will be spent on this scheme over a period of five years.

While briefing the media on the Cabinet's decisions, Minister Shivaji Patel announced that a special one-day session dedicated to women's empowerment would be organised under the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' initiative.