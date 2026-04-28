MP Cabinet Clears ₹26,800 Crore Projects; OBC Delhi Scholarship Raised To ₹10,000 | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet on Tuesday approved various development works costing Rs 26,800 crore. A key decision was to amend the OBC Student Hostel Scheme, 2005, to increase scholarships for backward class students pursuing higher education in Delhi. The scholarship has been raised from Rs1,550 per month to Rs 10,000 per month.

Under the decision, 100 new students will benefit every year, with 50 seats each for graduate and postgraduate students. Existing beneficiaries will continue to receive support until completion of their studies.

For continuity of Public Works Department projects over the next five years, a sanction of Rs 26,311 crore was approved. Financial provisions were also cleared for electrification of anganwadi buildings.

Administrative approval of Rs155.82 crore was granted for the Lakundar High Pressure Micro Irrigation Project in Shajapur district. The project will generate irrigation facilities across 9,200 hectare in 24 villages, including 17 in Shajapur and seven in Ujjain.

Rs 79.16 cr for GMC Bhopal PG expansion

The Cabinet approved a revised administrative sanction of Rs 79.16 crore for postgraduate seat expansion at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. The project includes a radiotherapy OPD, LINAC bunker, bone marrow transplant unit and cath lab, along with post facto approval of Rs 14.08 crore.

A revised sanction of Rs 174.80 crore was also approved for expansion of the Super Speciality Hospital at Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa.

Rs 80.41 cr to electrify 38,901 anganwadi centres

The Cabinet approved Rs 80.41 crore for electrification of 38,901 anganwadi centres. There are a total of 97,882 anganwadi centres in the state. The financial approval will facilitate the use of lights, fans, coolers, smart TVs and water purifier