Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Proposals Worth ₹24,500 Crore; 20% Reservation Benefits For Agniveers In Forest, Home Departments

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Proposals Worth ₹24,500 Crore; Sugam Transport Scheme Gets Nod |

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Meeting 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved proposals worth around ₹24,500 crore, including major infrastructure, health, education and irrigation projects, Minister Chetanya Kashyap said on Tuesday. The Cabinet decisions also included the launch of the Sugam Transport Scheme, aimed at creating an organised public transport system in the state after a 21-year-old demand.

Key Madhya Pradesh Cabinet decisions

The Cabinet approved development works worth ₹24,500 crore, including the construction of a 105-km Damoh-Katni road.

A ₹372 crore medical college project in Singrauli was approved as part of the state’s healthcare infrastructure expansion.

The Health Department received approval for projects worth ₹3,313 crore.

Judicial building projects worth more than ₹600 crore were approved for continuation.

An irrigation project in Datia was cleared, while the Rampura-Manhasa irrigation project has been targeted for completion by 2027.

The Madhya Pradesh government aims to clean Kshipra river water before the Simhastha festival.

Education and welfare measures

Kashyap said around 900 pending compassionate appointments in the School Education Department, which had remained stuck for nine years, have been cleared. He added that all departments have been directed to complete compassionate appointments at the earliest.

Under the education welfare measures, students of Classes 1 to 8 will receive ₹600 per student through DBT instead of uniforms. A stronger uniform scheme will be prepared from next year.

The Cabinet also approved subsidised food grains at ₹1 per kg for students from nomadic communities staying in hostels.

Youth and sports initiatives

Kashyap said Madhya Pradesh athletes won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at national-level competitions. He added that the state’s five heritage sites being included in the UNESCO list would boost tourism.

The minister also announced reservation benefits for Agniveers in Madhya Pradesh government departments. Around 20% reservation will be provided in departments such as Forest, Home, Jail and other services to create employment opportunities for Agniveers.

He also mentioned that India’s first hydrogen-powered train and LNG-based train services are being introduced in Gujarat.

Kashyap said suggestions from citizens have been invited for the Bhopal Master Plan, and public participation will help shape the city’s future development.