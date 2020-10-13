Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Old rivals come face to face from new parties in Surkhi

Electoral history

In last 15 elections held since 1952 in Surkhi assembly constituency, nine elections were won by Congress party, three by BJP, two by Janata Party, Bhartiya Jan Sangh and one by Janta Dal.

The mood of the constituency seems to be titled towards Congress but people of constituency also keep in view the person contesting the election.

Minister Rajput won elections for three times on Congress ticket in 2003, 2008, and 2018. In by-election, he will contest on BJP ticket. Minister Bhupendra Singh also represented the constituency in 1993 and 1998 as BJP MLA. After facing defeat from Rajput in 2003, Thakur headed to Khurai constituency and won in 2013. He then became minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Poll figures

In 2018 elections, Surkhi recorded a voter turnout of 75.48 percent. In 2013, the turnout was 73.93 percent and in 2008 it was 74.05 percent. Rajput won the election defeating BJP candidate and son of former MP Laxmi Narayan Yadav, Sudhir Yadav with more than 21,000 votes. In 2013, Parul Sahu Kesari of BJP won the seat by a margin of 141 votes (0.1%). Parul Sahu Kesari secured 43.62 percent of the total votes polled.

Congress party won this seat in 2008 assembly elections with a margin of 12,438 votes (11.38%), registering 50.29% of total votes polled, defeating BJP candidate Rajendra Singh Mokalpur. In 2003, Rajput defeated Bhupendra Thakur. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress led in Surkhi assembly segment of Sagar Lok Sabha constituency.