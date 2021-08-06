Madhya Pradesh: Breastfeeding Week observed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical Hospital, Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Breastfeeding is the best way to provide essential nutrition to babies. World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year from 1 to 7 August with an initiative to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world.

Efforts are made to make mothers aware of breastfeeding. Many events are organized by the government in this direction through which the importance of breastfeeding can be explained.

In the same row, the 'Breastfeeding Week Program' is being organized at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical Hospital, Jabalpur. Rangoli competition is organised in the hospital premises to commemorate the breastfeeding week.

Breastfeeding can reduce infant mortality. Simple bacteria that come from mother's milk thrive in the baby's gut and do not allow them to grow by competing with microbes.