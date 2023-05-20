 Madhya Pradesh: Body of female tiger cub found in Umaria
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A female tiger cub was found dead near Jhorhjora Kund in Umaria, official sources said on Friday.

Beat-guard Mahan saw the body of the cub and informed the senior officials of the forest department.

Sniffer dogs and elephants were brought to the site. A male tiger was found 150 metres from the site where the cub’s body was found.

After a while, the tiger came to the waterhole and began to drink water.

There were injury marks on the body of the cub. It seemed the male tiger had killed it.

After the post-mortem, the body of the tiger cub was consigned to flames.

