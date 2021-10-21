Madhya Pradesh: Boat with 5 caught in mid-Narmada, rescued

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A boat with five passengers was caught in the middle of the Narmada river near Ghoghra Ghat on Wednesday when one of its wheels was broken, official sources said.

On getting information, rescue teams from Seoni Malwa and Rehti rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers and the boat.

As soon as the boat reached the middle of the river which was in full flow, the passengers on it got so nervy that they informed the CM helpline, sub-divisional magistrate and Rehti police.

The rescue teams headed by sub-divisional magistrate Akhil Rathore rushed to the spot.

The rescue teams with the help of villagers brought the five passengers to safety.

Police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that a resident of Nander village in Somalwada Tehsil in Budhni, Pradeep Keer, bought a boat worth Rs 1, 20,000 from Kaji Ghat.

Four relatives of Pradeep, Ramniwas, Omprakash, Nirbhay and Moorat were on the boat whose engineen wheel broke in the middle of the river.

Pradeep further said that as soon as he and his relatives had sent the video clipping of the boat to their friends, they posted those videos to the administration.

The rescue teams reached the spot and brought the boat and the passengers to the banks of the river.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:01 AM IST