Madhya Pradesh: BJP Wins All Four Posts Of District Panchayat Chairman

BJP | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP-backed candidates won the vacant posts of the chairman of four district Panchayats on Monday. The elections for district Panchayat chairmen were held in Sehore, Jabalpur, Khandwa and Ashoknagar. Rachna Mewada in Sehore and Asha Gotiya in Jabalpur were elected unopposed.

In Ashoknagar, BJP-supported candidate Rao Ajay Pratap Singh won the election. BJP leader Babita Yadav also contested against Singh. Singh got nine votes and Yadav got only two.

In Khandwa, the BJP-backed candidate and the Congress-supported contestant got eight votes each. The Congress-supported candidate Nanakram Barwahe fought against the BJP-backed candidate Pinki Wankhede. Both the candidates got eight votes each.

Afterwards, there was a lottery in which the BJP-supported candidate was declared elected. In Seoni, Congress candidate Rakesh Sanodiya was elected vice-chairman of the district Panchayat.

No Provision Of Rs 3K For Ladli Behnas In Vote On Account: LoP

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said that there is no arrangement in the vote on account to provide Rs 3,000 per month to Ladli Behnas, purchase wheat at the rate of Rs 2,700 per quintal and provide LPG cylinder at Rs 450.

claimed that no industry is getting established in the state, but provision is being made for the industrial policy and promotion department. Making a scathing attack on the state government, Singhar said the government is doing unnecessary expenditures.