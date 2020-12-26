Madhya Pradesh: BJP training camp refuses entry to Scindia loyalists

Sehore: BJP leaders from the former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s group were not permitted entry at the BJP training class held in Sehore on Saturday. The supporting ministers of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, including Tulsiram Silavat, Imarti Devi, Prabhuram Choudhary, Govind Singh Rajput and Kedar Singh Mandloi, were asked to return from the entrance as they were not on the guest list.

They were sent to the PWD rest house, instead. They were reportedly unhappy with the treatment.

The presidents of 52 district units of the BJP were called for the training at Crescent Resort in Sehore. The party decides the role of every member and the road ahead on the basis of the training camps, said Scindia during an interaction with mediapersons. The party organizes such camps every year, he added.

On the issue of Cabinet expansion, Scindia said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Couhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would decide the matter.

Five sessions were held on the first day of the training camp.

Strengthen ideology to fight toxicity: Chief Minister Chouhan

“We have to strengthen our ideology to fight toxic elements in the nation. The BJP has become the largest political party in the world with the help of a unique work plan it has adopted. The presidents of the district units should make use of the training in making their districts an ideal one. Their conduct, behavior and the work method is a reflection of the work method of the party,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Dist presidents ascertain duty at training: VD Sharma

“Good governance isn’t merely a slogan, but the character of the party. Trained party workers have made the government possible in both Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir. Our forefathers have endured endless pain to make the party stand,” said Vishnu Dutt Sharma.