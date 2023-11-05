Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Form Government Again, Says Gautam

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam and BJP candidate from Deotalab assembly seat in Rewa district has said the BJP will again form government in the state.

The people want to vote the BJP back to power because of the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Gautam has won thrice from this constituency, and he is contesting for the fourth time. Besides Gautam, the Congress, the BSP and the SP have also fielded their candidates from this constituency.

At a public meeting, Gautam spoke about the development projects he launched in the constituency in the past 15 years.

