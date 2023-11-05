 Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Form Government Again, Says Gautam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: BJP To Form Government Again, Says Gautam

Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Form Government Again, Says Gautam

At a public meeting, Gautam spoke about the development projects he launched in the constituency in the past 15 years.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam and BJP candidate from Deotalab assembly seat in Rewa district has said the BJP will again form government in the state.

The people want to vote the BJP back to power because of the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Gautam has won thrice from this constituency, and he is contesting for the fourth time. Besides Gautam, the Congress, the BSP and the SP have also fielded their candidates from this constituency.

At a public meeting, Gautam spoke about the development projects he launched in the constituency in the past 15 years.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Day Temperature Starts To Dip In Bhopal, Night Remains Constant
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Form Government Again, Says Gautam

Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Form Government Again, Says Gautam

MP Election 2023: Candidates Advised To Follow EC Guidelines On Poll Expenses

MP Election 2023: Candidates Advised To Follow EC Guidelines On Poll Expenses

MP Election 2023: Wife, Sister Seek Votes For Tomar

MP Election 2023: Wife, Sister Seek Votes For Tomar

MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress, BSP Locked In Tough Fight In Raigaon

MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress, BSP Locked In Tough Fight In Raigaon

Bhopal: One Held For Attacking Petrol Pump Employee With Rod

Bhopal: One Held For Attacking Petrol Pump Employee With Rod