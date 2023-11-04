MP Weather Update: Day Temperature Starts To Dip In Bhopal, Night Remains Constant

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The day temperature has started falling in Bhopal. The temperature reached 30.9 degrees on Friday. Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that in November the Sun starts moving away from the Earth. Due to this there is a fall in mercury. This is a normal process. However, due to the active Western Disturbance in North India, the night temperature is not falling.

The night temperature in the capital has reached 16.4 degrees. Meteorologist Pandey said, the reason for the cold not increasing at night is the change in weather in North India. Wind from North India is not coming directly into the state. There is a blockage due to two cyclones. The cyclone is preventing the winds from reaching here. At the same time, Western Disturbance is still active in North India. Due to this, there is a slight increase in night temperature. Since, another western disturbance is becoming active from November 7. The night temperature will not fall for the next three to four days. The temperature will remain between 16 to 17 degrees.

Daytime mercury also falls in the state

Along with Bhopal, there has been a slight drop in day temperature in many areas of the state. The temperature on Friday was 30.9 degrees in Bhopal, 27.8 degrees in Betul, 31.4 degrees in Indore, 27.8 degrees in Pachmarhi, 27.4 degrees in Raisen, 30.3 degrees in Chhindwara, 31.1 degrees in Jabalpur, 31.8 degrees in Khajuraho, 31.4 degrees in Naugaon, 31.4 degrees in Satna. The mercury was 31.2 degrees in Seoni and 31.7 degrees Celsius in Umaria.

12.2 degree night temperature in Pachmarhi

The night temperature in Pachmarhi, the hill station of the state, is 12.2 degrees. Pachmarhi is the coldest in the last 10 days. Apart from this, the mercury is around 15 degrees in Khargone, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Datia, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Naugaon.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)