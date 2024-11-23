 Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Locks Self Inside Rest House Room In Mauganj
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 07:00 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Locks Self Inside Rest House Room In Mauganj | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Mauganj Pradeep Patel has locked himself inside the room of Naigarhi rest house where he has been kept after the arrest on Thursday. On Friday, he didn’t open the gate of room for a long time, creating concern among his supporters.

However, police said that Patel met people and there was nothing to worry. Mauganj SP Rasna Thakur said Pradeep Patel was lodged at the rest house of Nai Garhi. He is not meeting everybody. He meets persons of his choice.

On Friday, he met two persons. His mobile phone is with his personal assistant. The mobile phone is given to him when he demand it. Patel was arrested on Thursday for the second time on way to Devra village where two sides clashed over encroachment removal. Since then, he has been kept at rest house of Nai Garhi in Mauganj.

After his first arrest, he was lodged at a community building in Rewa. After released from there, he once again tried to visit Devra village. Sensing that his presence may create trouble again, police arrested him under Section 151 and lodged him at Nai Garhi rest house.

Two days back, Patel tried to remove encroachment by joining the mob. He reached with a JCB machine. The alleged encroachers resorted to stone pelting. So far, 22 people from both sides have been arrested. The encroachment is near a local temple. The encroachers said they were living for a long time and matter is pending in court.

