 Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Asks Party’s Tyonda Mandal Head To Leave Stage
Inner party squabbling comes to fore before election; angry Mandal head shoots off letter to VD

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Factionalism in the ruling party came to the fore on Monday when BJP legislator of Ganj Basoda asked the president of Tyonda Mandal to get down from the stage.

The president of Tyonda Mandal sent a written complaint about it to state party president VD Sharma.

Party workers’ conference was held at Raghuwar garden in the city. All office-bearers of the party, workers and people’s representatives were invited to the conference.

President of Tyonda Mandal Rohit Patel was also sitting on the stage.

No sooner had legislator Leena Jain seen Patel than she asked him to leave the stage.  Patel did as Jain told him.

Nevertheless, when Patel wanted to know the reasons for asking him to leave the stage, Jain said since his appointment was illegal, he should not be on the stage. When Jain saw him standing on the stage, she said if he did not leave the stage, she would go.

Without saying anything, Patel got off the stage.

In the letter written to Sharma, Patel said he was appointed Tyonda Mandal president after the directives of state general secretary of the party Bhagwandas Sabnani.

Nevertheless, Leena Jain termed it illegal. Patel said he had been on the stage, because he was an office-bearer, but she had offended him.

Patel said he had left the stage after Jain had asked him to do that, but the incident had hurt him and party workers from Tyonda.

There is resentment among the party workers from Tyonda, so they will feel discouraged, Patel said in the letter and demanded suitable action.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

