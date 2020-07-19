Madhya Pradesh: BJP Minister Gopal Bhargava joins protest against his government

BHOPAL: State PWD minister Gopal Bhargava on Sunday joined the sit-in staged against his own government in Dhana village of Sagar district by a tribal family. The tribal had died on Saturday.

The deceased Maniram Adivasi is the husband of woman sarpanch of Dudhonia. His tractor was seized by the forest ranger a month before. Since then, he was visiting forest department office regularly. There are allegations that ranger was demanding money to release the tractor.

On Saturday, he again met the ranger and asked him to release the tractor but the latter did not agree. After returning from the office, he felt pain in the chest and was admitted at the district hospital where he died. The family members and the villagers blocked Sagar- Rehli Road since Sunday morning and staged a sit-in at Hilgan crossing.