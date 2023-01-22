Madhya Pradesh: BJP may soften its stand on “Parivarvaad” may make formula for politicians’ kin

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may soften its stand on “Parivarvaad” (dynasty) for the elections in nine states.

The party may come up with a formula to give tickets to the children of senior leaders. As the assembly elections will be held in the state, the party may give tickets to the children of a few senior leaders.

The BJP gave tickets to the relatives of seven leaders in Gujarat. The party may give tickets to those relatives who have been active in the field.

According to sources in the party, after the executive committee meeting, the party leadership has reached a consensus that candidates being the children of politicians should not be denied tickets.

During the by-elections, the children of politicians were not given tickets in the name of dynasty. In the assembly elections, the party may resolve this issue.

The children of party leaders may be given tickets from those seats where they can put up a tough fight against the rival candidates. Nevertheless, denying tickets to the present legislators, the party is not going to give a chance to those who are not active in the field.

The party leadership has reached a consensus that the children active in politics should not be deprived of a chance to fight elections, only because their parents were former legislators or former MPs.

One family will get only one ticket and the party will stick to this decision.

Bisen’s daughter, Bhargava’s son aspire for tickets

The son of PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, Abhishek Bhargava and the daughter of former minister Gaurishanker Bisen, Mausam Bisen, are aspiring for tickets.

Similarly, the son of a former minister Gaurishanker Shejwar, Mudit Shejwar and the son of a former MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, Hasrhwardhan Singh, are in the queue for tickets. Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan passed away in 2021.

In the same way, the nephew of legislator Sitasharan Sharma, Piyush Sharma, is vying for a chance.

The son of former minister Jayant Malaiya, Siddharth Malaiya, may return to the party on an assurance that he will be given a chance to fight the next elections.

