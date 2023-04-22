Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders submit memorandum to CMO in Seoni-Malwa

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Dividers have been laid in the middle of the road connecting Banapura to Seoni-Malwa. These dividers, however, are emerging as cause of accidents during the night, as no indicators are installed to signal their presence there. BJP leaders Vijay Uria and Deepak Bathav submitted a memorandum to the chief municipal officer (CMO) Rakesh Mishra and municipality president Ritesh Jain, demanding installation of indicators on the dividers on Saturday.

Locals stated that during the night hours, the absence of streetlights on main roads of Seoni-Malwa and indicators on the dividers are resulting in the vehicles ramming straight into the divider, owing to which, numerous deaths have taken place and people are still falling prey to accidents on the road.

In the memorandum submitted by BJP leaders, demands have been mentioned to lay street lights in the locality, install radium-laced indicators on the dividers and lay a shining board on the divider too, which could be spotted by the commuters easily at night.

Highlighting one such recent accident that occurred on the road, BJP leader Uria told the media that an SUV vehicle had rammed into the divider on Thursday night, which was mangled terribly and the people sitting inside it were grievously injured.