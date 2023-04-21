 MP: Congress demands probe Into Malik’s statement on Pulwama incident in Narmadapuram
Party workers hand over memorandums additional collector, sub-divisional officer

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Representative Image | File

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has demanded an inquiry into a recent statement of former Jammu and Kashmir governor on Pulwama explosion in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in 2019.

The party workers led by block president Dharmendra Tiwari handed over a memorandum to additional collector Manoj Singh Thakur on Friday.

Former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik in a recent interview claimed that had the government provided aircraft, the soldiers would not have lost their lives.

In the memorandum, the Congress demanded an inquiry into Malik’s statement to bring truth to the public.

Leader of the opposition in Nagar Palika Anokhi Lal Rajoria, Sharief Rayeen and others were part of the delegation that met Thakur.

Similarly, a group led by president of the party’s city unit Swadesh Sharma gave a memorandum to sub-divisional officer Anil Jain, demanding an inquiry into the statement of Malik. The memorandum was addressed to President Draupadi Murmu.

article-image

