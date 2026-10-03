 Madhya Pradesh BJP In-Charge Biplab Deb Meets PM Modi After Two-Day Bhopal Organisational Outreach
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Madhya Pradesh BJP In-Charge Biplab Deb Meets PM Modi After Two-Day Bhopal Organisational Outreach

Newly appointed MP BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi after completing an extensive round of meetings with senior party leaders in Bhopal. During his first organisational visit after taking charge, Deb interacted with the state leadership, core group members, office-bearers and divisional and district-level functionaries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 02, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP In-Charge Biplab Deb Meets PM Modi After Two-Day Bhopal Organisational Outreach
Madhya Pradesh BJP In-Charge Biplab Deb Meets PM Modi After Two-Day Bhopal Organisational Outreach | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After interacting with ministers, legislators, and office-bearers of the party continuously for two days, the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Biplab Deb, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

He held one-to-one meetings with all important leaders during his stay in Bhopal.

Deb discussed various issues related to MP separately with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, and Rakesh Singh.

He also interacted with the members of the BJP's core group, office-bearers of the state unit, and those in charge of divisions and districts.

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In all these meetings, he tried to understand the organisation and the government. Deb has direct links with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mahendra Singh from UP, who was in charge of the state, has no direct links with Modi and Shah. For this reason, he could not directly provide feedback to the party's top bosses.

As Deb worked hard to bring the BJP to power in northeast states, he remained in direct contact with both leaders.

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