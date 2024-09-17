Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Announces Sewa Pakhwada On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday, Calls Him 'Messiah' For Poors

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP State President of Madhya Pradesh VD Sharma announced "Sewa Pakhwada" in the state on the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Along with this, the BJP workers will carry out various activities under this drive.

Sharma held the press conference at party office in Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon. He said under Sewa Pakhwada, the BJP will hold medical health camp in all districts of the state. Exhibitions will be organised to spread awareness on the works done for country by PM Modi in past ten years.

"EK Pedh Maa Ke Naam" campaign will be also held by BJP workers in their areas, V D Sharma added.

Shedding light on works done by PM, he mentioned that 25 crore people have been taken out of poverty line. "PM Modi is the Messiah for poor. Even people from minority groups accept that their lives have improved for better. He praised PM Narendra Modi has worked for everyone without any discrimination," the state BJP chief added.

The local media asked a question on stone pelting case regarding a religious procession in Mandsaur, he claimed that some forces are working to disturb the atmosphere of state but the state government should know how to handle the situation.

Jitu Patwari accuses BJP

State Congress President Jitu Patwari has accused BJP that postings are being done after exchange of money. He recently accused Naramadapuram Collector for getting posting in exchange of money. To which VD Sharma said, that the state government is working on zero tolerance. "It was during the ex Congress government that Vallabh Bhawan had turned den of middle men."