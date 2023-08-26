Madhya Pradesh: Bihar MLA Tells BJP Men To Ensure Party’s Win

BJP Will Return To Power Once Again In MP: Maharashtra MLA Rajesh Nahar | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister of Bihar government and present legislator Jeevesh Kumar Mishra and legislator from Sohagpur in Narmadapuram district Thakur Vijaypal Singh the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting.

Mishra is in Narmadapuram as part of the BJP Vidhayak Pravas Abhiyan. The office-bearers of the BJP’s Mandal executive committee, the heads of Shakti Kendras, people’s representatives, members of lawyers’ association and beneficiaries of various schemes were present at the meeting.

The elderly people who took part in the meeting advised the party workers how to enhance the BJP’s political base at grass-roots.

They urged the party men to plunge into action so that the BJP may win the Lok Sabha andVidhan Sabha elections with a huge margin. Both Mishra and Singh told the party workers that the state government launched many schemes which should be taken to each voter.

