Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’s heritage safe in nimble fingers of women artisans

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few women artisans in the city are working on zari-zardozi to preserve the heritage of Bhopal. Some of them learnt it from their ancestors, others during Covid lockdown. They have trained many women to make them financially independent. The state government has declared zari-zardozi and jute art works under One District One Product (ODOP) initiative in 2020. Free Press talked to artisans who have displayed their works at ongoing exhibition, Gandhi Shilp Bazar 2023, organised by Union textiles ministry at Bhopal Haat. Excerpts:

Trained others

Huma Khan: I have trained nearly 18,000 women in it. I saw my mother doing it. When I was in class 8, I used to make it on a piece of cloth and hand fan. At that time, it was my passion. I didn’t decide that I will make a career in it. But lot of women whom I trained became self-reliant, which gave me satisfaction. Those women used to work in houses as domestic help. I got a state award in 2006.

Formed group

Sneha Agrawal: I belong to family of armymen and I live in Bhopal with my in-laws. I work as HR in a private firm now. I learnt zari-zardozi work from my house help Aapa during lockdown. It attracted me. I registered a group, Vastra, to promote art. At present, 17 underprivileged women of slum areas are associated with the group. I spend 75% of my salary on it. I get satisfaction from seeing happy faces of women who were hand-to-mouth during lockdown. Now, they are earning.

Ancesral work

Yasmin Khan: It is my ancestral work. My grandmother and mother used to do artwork. I also had interest in it but didn’t decide to make a career. I used to work in a bank in Dubai. But my father met with an accident then I decided to take forward the family’s legacy. I took formal training in it. Now, I have imparted training to 300-400 women. The artwork is generally used in party wears. But we are planning to associate it with interior design so that its reach enhances and artisans can get work round the year.