Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Told To Check Fish-Meat Sale In 10 Km Radius Of Airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma has instructed Bhopal Municipal Corporation to ensure complete ban on sale of fish/meat in open. The commissioner also instructed the civic body to check the sale of fish-meat within a 10 km radius of the airport.

Sharma also inspected fish-meat† market in Sant Hirdaram Nagar. On finding fish/meat waste dumped near water bodies in the open, the divisional commissioner instructed the civic body to place separate containers for dumping of meat waste. The civic body has also been told to ensure proper collection and disposal of waste.

Earlier, the divisional commissioner also addressed a meeting of members of the Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) at the ATC Auditorium of Bhopal Airport.

The commissioner asked the municipal body to remove all unauthorized fish/meat and livestock markets situated within a 10-km radius of the airport and also check the movement of stray dogs near the Airport. Instructions have also been given for regular pruning of trees near the airport boundary wall, installing ANPR camera.

Discussion was also taken up on implementation of †Gazette notification of the Government of India GSR Compliance with 751 (E), unauthorized parking on the approach road of the airport, laser beams in a radius of 5 km from the airport and ban on high intensity light, '108 ambulance service' at the airport.