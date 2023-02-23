Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal collector Lavania visits ongoing Urology camp at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Bhopal, Avinash Lavania visited the 97th free-of-cost Urology camp ongoing at the Sewa Sadan Eye hospital on Thursday. He met the urology patients who were operated upon and enquired about their well-being.

Collector Lavania also enquired about the services and facilities being rendered to the patients at the hospital. In response to his enquiries, the patients lauded the quality of the medical services being offered by the hospital doctors and the remaining staff members. Collector Lavania expressed pleasure on taking stock of the camp.

He was apprised of the fact that surgeries are being performed at the hospital from the past 29 years. As many as 19 surgeries were performed in the camp on Thursday. Collector Lavania then met all the operating surgeons, including the doctors from United States, Pratibha Khare.

Collector Lavania also listed his opinion in the visitor book of the hospital. He wrote that any patient will feel overwhelmed after experiencing the services rendered by the hospital. On the occasion, Managing trustee of the hospital, LC Janiyani, trustee Hero Gyanchandani, Anaesthesia specialist Dr Deepak Jain, volunteer KL Wadhwani and hospital administrators Bharti Janiyani and Kushal Dharmani were also present.

