Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal admin bans marriage functions, marriage muhurat starts from April 22

BHOPAL: District administration has banned marriage functions in view of the increasing number of corona cases. Marriage muhurat is starting from April 22.

Collector Avinash Lawania has appealed to the people to postpone the marriages in view of increasing corona cases.

People who finalised wedding programs on the basis of muhurat starting from April 22 have started cancelling bookings of marriage gardens and others facilities.

Earlier, limited people were allowed in marriage functions.

New Market businessmen Association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said, “People and marriage event manager should mutually decide for the next date. Muhurat is starting on April 22. Corona cases are increasing now alarmingly. We have to cooperate with the administration at this crucial juncture. Entire administration is working 24x7 so it will not allow any gathering in the name of marriage.”



Anupam Agrawal, Thok Vyapar Mandal general secretary said, “There is no option but to postpone the marriages in this pandemic time. Muhurat is up to June, so it can be postponed. However, in some cases, dates may extend up to six months as dates are finalised after matching the kundali. People should coordinate to postpone the bookings of marriage gardens and other bookings