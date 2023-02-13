Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal ACP suspended for allegedly threatening businessman, incident captured on CCTV

A screengrab of the CCTV footage |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant commissioner of police posted in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been suspended for allegedly threatening a businessman for delay in rent payment, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that Parag Khare, ACP (traffic) Zone-3, has been suspended with immediate effect after a video and voice recordings of him went viral on social media.

In the purported video and audio recordings, ACP Khare could be heard threatening the businessman for money and behaving with him indecently.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took serious note of Khare's misconduct and violation of his official duties, and on the basis of which he has been suspended," the Home Department's official statement said on Sunday.

The Chief Minister had expressed strong displeasure over the said episode.

