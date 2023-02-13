e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bhopal ACP suspended for allegedly threatening businessman, incident captured on CCTV

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal ACP suspended for allegedly threatening businessman, incident captured on CCTV

Officials said that Parag Khare, ACP (traffic) Zone-3, has been suspended with immediate effect after a video and voice recordings of him went viral on social media.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the CCTV footage |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant commissioner of police posted in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been suspended for allegedly threatening a businessman for delay in rent payment, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that Parag Khare, ACP (traffic) Zone-3, has been suspended with immediate effect after a video and voice recordings of him went viral on social media.

In the purported video and audio recordings, ACP Khare could be heard threatening the businessman for money and behaving with him indecently.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took serious note of Khare's misconduct and violation of his official duties, and on the basis of which he has been suspended," the Home Department's official statement said on Sunday.

The Chief Minister had expressed strong displeasure over the said episode.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Mayor felicitates participants of Shankargarh Hills Fest in Dewas
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'

CM Chouhan takes a jibe at Congress, calls its manifesto a 'Letter of Lies'

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal ACP suspended for allegedly threatening businessman, incident captured on...

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal ACP suspended for allegedly threatening businessman, incident captured on...

Bhopal: Take risks in life, Physics Wallah's digital officer to youths at MANIT event

Bhopal: Take risks in life, Physics Wallah's digital officer to youths at MANIT event

Bhopal: Addiction to porn audios pushes 2 college-goers into depression, anxiety

Bhopal: Addiction to porn audios pushes 2 college-goers into depression, anxiety

Khelo India 2022: Vedaant Madhavan swims his way to 7 medals

Khelo India 2022: Vedaant Madhavan swims his way to 7 medals