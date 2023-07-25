 Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Performed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Performed

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Performed

Digvijay Singh performed bhoomi pujan for five projects worth Rs 13.13lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Sirmaur Divyaraj Singh performed bhoomi pujan for various development projects and dedicated a few to the people. Singh performed bhoomi pujan for five projects worth Rs 13.13lakh.

The projects include sinking of hand pumps, development of Ojha Basti, construction of platforms and drains. Singh also inaugurated a Greble road, a platform and drains in Sadhana. People’s representatives and chief executive officer of Janpad Yogendra Pandey were present at the event.

Read Also
Indore: Air Marshal Harish Masand To Inaugurate ‘The Abhinav Idol’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing Colleague

Madhya Pradesh: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing Colleague

Bhopal: Seminar On Sant Raidas From July 29

Bhopal: Seminar On Sant Raidas From July 29

Madhya Pradesh: Youth’s Body Found, Kin Suspect Murder

Madhya Pradesh: Youth’s Body Found, Kin Suspect Murder

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Performed

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Performed

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Register Case Against 50 For Blocking Traffic In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Register Case Against 50 For Blocking Traffic In Satna