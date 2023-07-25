Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Performed

Representative Image |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Sirmaur Divyaraj Singh performed bhoomi pujan for various development projects and dedicated a few to the people. Singh performed bhoomi pujan for five projects worth Rs 13.13lakh.

The projects include sinking of hand pumps, development of Ojha Basti, construction of platforms and drains. Singh also inaugurated a Greble road, a platform and drains in Sadhana. People’s representatives and chief executive officer of Janpad Yogendra Pandey were present at the event.

