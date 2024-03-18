Madhya Pradesh: Bhind's Ghee-Making Unit Releases Chemical-Mixed Water | Representative Image

Malanpur (Bhind): A Ghee-manufacturing company at Malanpur in Bhind is releasing chemicals in the area, causing problems to its residents. The residents have informed the management of the firm about the problems they are facing because of the chemicals released by them, but the officials are barely bothered about it. The local administration was also informed about the problem, but the officials did not act against the ghee-manufacturing company.

The chemical-mixed water is damaging crops and stray cattle are falling ill after consuming it. The ash coming out of the chimney of the factory is collected and thrown on the roadside, and whenever there is wind, it enters the houses of the area. The ash has an impact on the health of residents and passers-by.

The residents complained to the Pollution Control Board about it. When the residents contacted the officials of the factory, they said that a local contractor had been given the work of removing the ash. When Free Press tried to contact the managers of the factory, they did not take the calls. According to chief municipal officer of Malanpur Yashwant Rathore, the company located near the village is releasing chemical-mixed smelly water and throwing ash by the roadside. The civic body plans to probe the complaints and issue a notice to the company causing pollution to the area, he said.