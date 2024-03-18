 Madhya Pradesh: Bhind's Ghee-Making Unit Releases Chemical-Mixed Water
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bhind's Ghee-Making Unit Releases Chemical-Mixed Water

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind's Ghee-Making Unit Releases Chemical-Mixed Water

It is damaging crops and posing hazard to public health. Company also puts ash at roadside.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Bhind's Ghee-Making Unit Releases Chemical-Mixed Water | Representative Image

Malanpur (Bhind): A Ghee-manufacturing company at Malanpur in Bhind is releasing chemicals in the area, causing problems to its residents. The residents have informed the management of the firm about the problems they are facing because of the chemicals released by them, but the officials are barely bothered about it. The local administration was also informed about the problem, but the officials did not act against the ghee-manufacturing company.

The chemical-mixed water is damaging crops and stray cattle are falling ill after consuming it. The ash coming out of the chimney of the factory is collected and thrown on the roadside, and whenever there is wind, it enters the houses of the area. The ash has an impact on the health of residents and passers-by.

Read Also
Toilet-Ek Prem Katha: MP Woman Threatens To Divorce Husband Over Absence Of Toilet At Home (WATCH)
article-image

The residents complained to the Pollution Control Board about it. When the residents contacted the officials of the factory, they said that a local contractor had been given the work of removing the ash. When Free Press tried to contact the managers of the factory, they did not take the calls. According to chief municipal officer of Malanpur Yashwant Rathore, the company located near the village is releasing chemical-mixed smelly water and throwing ash by the roadside. The civic body plans to probe the complaints and issue a notice to the company causing pollution to the area, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind's Ghee-Making Unit Releases Chemical-Mixed Water

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind's Ghee-Making Unit Releases Chemical-Mixed Water

MCC Effect: Many Development Projects, Revenue Work Will Have To Wait

MCC Effect: Many Development Projects, Revenue Work Will Have To Wait

Bhopal Power Cut March 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nawab Colony, Saket Nagar, Roshapura & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut March 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nawab Colony, Saket Nagar, Roshapura & More;...

MP Shocker: Hindu Girl Consumes Poison After Muslim Lover Refuses To Marry Her In Shahdol, Dies

MP Shocker: Hindu Girl Consumes Poison After Muslim Lover Refuses To Marry Her In Shahdol, Dies

MP: Animal Olympics Organised In Gwalior; Horses, Bulls, Buffaloes From UP, Rajasthan & Punjab...

MP: Animal Olympics Organised In Gwalior; Horses, Bulls, Buffaloes From UP, Rajasthan & Punjab...