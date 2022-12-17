e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha torches effigy of Pak Foreign Minister Bhutto

Madhya Pradesh: Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha torches effigy of Pak Foreign Minister Bhutto

Pakistan's Foreign Minister had alleged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots

Saturday, December 17, 2022
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) torched an effigy of Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at MVM College Ground, on Saturday as a protest against his controversial comments against PM Narendra Modi.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister had alleged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots. He called PM Modi a "butcher of Gujarat lives". He further said, "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”

He claimed that Muslims in Gujarat, Jammu, and Kashmir believe "PM Modi is the main accused of inciting communal violence". His critical and derogatory remarks against PM Modi sparked a major row in the country.

Bhopal: Inter-University Yuva Utsav begins at Barkatullah University
Central delegation meets Madhya Pradesh government officers to further good governance collaboration

Madhya Pradesh seer sits atop 'Shivaling', pictures go viral; invites ire from religious leaders

Madhya Pradesh BJP bats for 'one nation, one constitution', asks Congress to clear stance

Madhya Pradesh government creates task force to examine aspects related to regulating online...

'Besharam Rang' row : Why Deepika's outfit not green, asks Pawaiya

