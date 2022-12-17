Madhya Pradesh: Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha torches effigy of Pak Foreign Minister Bhutto

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) torched an effigy of Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at MVM College Ground, on Saturday as a protest against his controversial comments against PM Narendra Modi.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister had alleged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots. He called PM Modi a "butcher of Gujarat lives". He further said, "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”

He claimed that Muslims in Gujarat, Jammu, and Kashmir believe "PM Modi is the main accused of inciting communal violence". His critical and derogatory remarks against PM Modi sparked a major row in the country.