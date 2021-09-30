Madhya Pradesh: Betul's junior badminton player found dead at her home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior badminton player Shruti Soni was found dead at the terrace of her home at Sarni in Betul district on Thursday night under suspicious circumstances.

The 17-year-old student of Kendriya Vidyalaya has been a junior national champion in inter-state Kendriya Vidyalaya badminton championships.

Sub-divisional officer of police Mahendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press, “She had gone to the terrace at around 4 pm to make a comfortable dwelling for a pregnant cat she had found mera her house. When she didn't come back till late, her mother went upstairs only to find her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.”

“The body will be sent for post mortem tomorrow morning. The cause of her death would be clear only after that,” added Chouhan

Shruti had passed her 12th boards this year from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sarni. She resides in an AB type colony in Sarni. Her father Nikunj Soni works as DE for Satpura Thermal Power Station.

“I used to train at the Badminton club of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited. She has represented Madhya Pradesh at national level several times at KV championships and has won several medals for the state,” said her coach Ramesh Bhoyar.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:41 PM IST