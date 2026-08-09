Madhya Pradesh August 9, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 10 Districts; Widespread Showers Likely Across State Till August 11 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh recorded around 6 inches of rain between 9 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday, causing severe waterlogging and disrupting normal life in Bajag, Karanjia and Samnapur blocks.

The heavy rain has cut off road connectivity between Dindori district headquarters and Jabalpur and Mandla.

On the Mandla-Dindori National Highway, water from the Kharmer River is flowing well above the bridge, leading to long queues of vehicles and a major traffic jam near Sakka village.

The administration has appealed to people to avoid waterlogged roads and areas.

The water level in the Narmada River is also rising rapidly, prompting an alert in low-lying areas. Seven families living in vulnerable areas along the river have been evacuated and shifted to a night shelter for safety.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Sunday

Heavy Rain: Heavy rain is likely in Datia, Rewa, Sidhi and Katni.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Satna, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in Datia, Rewa and Sidhi districts.

According to the weather department, a trough line is passing over Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and nearby areas has also led to the formation of a low-pressure area. The system is expected to strengthen further in the coming days.

Due to these weather systems, several parts of Madhya Pradesh may receive another spell of heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Rain record

Madhya Pradesh has received 17.2 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon season, according to the weather department. The state normally receives around 21.5 inches during this period, leaving a deficit of 4.3 inches, or 20%.

The eastern parts of the state have received 23% less rainfall than normal, while the western region is facing an 18% rainfall deficit.

Weather in next 2 days

August 10

Heavy Rain: Heavy rain alert has been issued for Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa and Sidhi.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Guna, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh and Niwari.

August 11

Heavy Rain: Heavy rain alert has been issued for Gwalior, Morena and Shivpuri.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Guna, Datia, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.