Bhopal Public Transport Crisis: City Bus Fleet Falls From 350+ To Around 60 In Four Years | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With around 365 days remaining in Mayor Malti Rai's current tenure, Bhopal's public transport system has emerged as one of the biggest areas of concern for Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of buses operated through Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL), which stood at around 356 in 2022, has now fallen to roughly 60, leaving thousands of commuters struggling for reliable public transport.

Malti Rai took charge as mayor on August 6, 2022. Four years into her tenure, the Opposition has alleged that despite annual civic budgets of around Rs 3,500-4,000 crore, several basic services continue to face serious shortcomings.

BCLL crisis leaves commuters stranded

The BCLL bus network has steadily deteriorated amid disputes with operators, contractual issues and administrative problems. More than 150 buses are reportedly lying idle in garages while several others have become unfit for regular operations.

The decline has affected nearly 1.5 lakh daily commuters, according to Opposition claims. The Opposition has alleged that the mayor failed to intervene despite complaints concerning operator payments, contract violations and alleged financial irregularities.

Rs 15,000 crore expenditure but basic facilities remain a challenge

The Opposition has questioned the utilisation of more than Rs 15,000 crore spent through the BMC's annual budgets during the four years.

It has alleged that residents continue to face pothole-ridden roads, inadequate water supply, sanitation problems, encroachments and traffic congestion.

Among the major unresolved issues are the stalled Housing for All projects, inadequate animal birth-control infrastructure, poor maintenance of hawker corners and complaints of contaminated or low-pressure water supply in several areas.

Hawker zones & Adampur landfill remain concerns

The BMC had planned hawker corners across all 85 wards but only around 22-23 were constructed, according to the Opposition. Several of these facilities have subsequently faced encroachment.

Despite significant spending on sanitation and door-to-door garbage collection, garbage accumulation, public toilet maintenance and cleaning in several localities remain contentious issues. The condition of Adampur landfill has also drawn criticism.

Opposition targets roads, encroachments and traffic

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki alleged that the BMC collects taxes from illegal colonies without providing adequate civic amenities.

She also criticised the condition of roads in areas including MP Nagar, New Market, Karond, Arera Hills, Chowk Bazaar and the Old City.

Mayor responds

Mayor Malti Rai defended the corporation's performance, saying her administration had worked sincerely for Bhopal's overall development despite challenges.

Among the achievements highlighted by the mayor are the 10-MW solar power project in Neemuch, improved cleanliness rankings, the deployment of CNG garbage vehicles and the completion of new eight-storey BMC headquarters in Tulsi Nagar.