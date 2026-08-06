Madhya Pradesh August 6, 2026, Weather Update: Rainfall 18% Below Normal; Heavy Rain To Lash State Till August 8 | Skymet Weather (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received 16.3 inches (413.3 mm) of rainfall so far this monsoon season, which is 18% below normal, raising concerns over drought-like conditions in several parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 49 out of 55 districts are facing below-normal rainfall, while only 6 districts have recorded better-than-normal rain.

All districts under the Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, Rewa and Narmadapuram divisions are reporting a rainfall deficit. In contrast, some districts in the Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions have received above-normal rainfall.

Among the state's five major cities, Gwalior is the only one to record above-normal rainfall, receiving 7% more than average. Bhopal has received 7% less, Indore 2% less, Ujjain 14% less, and Jabalpur 29% less rainfall than normal.

Weather on Thursday

A heavy rain alert has been issued for Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Damoh on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy spells, is also likely in several other districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Damoh and Niwari.

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said a new western disturbance has become active and is expected to influence weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh over the next few days. This system, along with existing monsoon conditions, could trigger another spell of widespread rainfall.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of northern Madhya Pradesh over the next three days. Officials say the rainfall deficit could improve if the weather systems remain active and widespread rain continues.

The IMD said Madhya Pradesh has received 413.3 mm (16.3 inches) of rainfall so far this season against the normal 507.2 mm (20 inches). This means the state has recorded a rainfall deficit of nearly 19%, with about 94 mm (3.7 inches) less rain than normal.

Despite the monsoon being active in recent days, the state is still far from achieving its seasonal rainfall target.

Weather in next 2 days

August 7

Very Heavy Rain: An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in Sheopur.

Heavy Rain: Heavy rainfall is likely in Morena, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, and Sagar.

Rain: Rain is expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh, and Niwari.

August 8

Heavy Rain: A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, and Guna.

Rain: Rain is likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.