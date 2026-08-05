Madhya Pradesh August 5, 2026, Weather Update: Districts Receive Below-Normal Rainfall; Heavy Rain Alert For Datia, Bhind, Panna & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's overall rainfall deficit has increased to 18%, with the state receiving 3.5 inches less rain than normal so far this monsoon season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state has received an average of 407.2 mm (16 inches) of rainfall so far, against the normal 495.2 mm (19.5 inches) expected by this time. The rainfall received is still less than half of the state's normal seasonal average.

According to the IMD, 43 of the state's 55 districts have recorded below-normal rainfall. Heavy rainfall has not been recorded anywhere in the state during the past one week.

However, the weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for Datia, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Panna and Satna on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain is also likely in several other districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Betul, Morena, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Shahdol, Umaria, Mandla and Balaghat.

The IMD said weather systems remained active over the state during the past few days but were not strong enough to bring widespread heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, two cyclonic circulations became active over northern Madhya Pradesh, bringing rain to parts of the Gwalior-Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions.

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said a new western disturbance has also become active and is expected to affect the state over the next few days. This may lead to a fresh spell of widespread rainfall.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh has recorded a 22% rainfall deficit, with all districts in the region receiving below-normal rainfall. Western Madhya Pradesh has recorded a 15% rainfall deficit, with several districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Datia, Raisen, Sehore, Ujjain, Dhar, Neemuch and Ratlam, also reporting less rainfall than normal.