Madhya Pradesh August 4, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain, 40 Kmph Winds Likely Across Large Parts Of MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is expected to revive across Madhya Pradesh over the next couple of days as the monsoon trough shifts northwards and successive low-pressure systems become active.

Rainfall activity is likely to strengthen progressively during the first week of August.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Capital has received around 15.4 inches of rainfall this season, nearly three inches below the seasonal average for this time of the year.

Despite persistent cloud cover and intermittent drizzle over the past several days, Indore continues to trail its normal monsoon rainfall by nearly three inches.

Vigorous monsoon conditions are expected to re-intensify across central India, including Madhya Pradesh, from Aug 4, driven by an active monsoon trough and fresh weather systems.

The fresh spell is expected to bring widespread rainfall across parts of the state.

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Monsoon activity is expected to intensify with a fresh spell of rainfall from Aug 4 to Aug 5. Heavy rain alerts have been issued for northern and eastern districts, including Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna and Rewa, helping counter earlier seasonal rainfall deficits.

Light rain and thundershowers are also likely in and around Bhopal.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Datia and Niwari.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are also likely at isolated places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Maihar and Pandhurna.

Rainfall and wind recorded

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Sidhi and Singrauli districts during the past 24 hours.Harda and Sehore each recorded wind speeds of 35 kmph, while Khandwa and Agar recorded 33 kmph each. Raisen recorded wind speeds of 30 kmph.