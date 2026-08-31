Madhya Pradesh August 31, 2026, Weather Update: Madhya Pradesh August 31, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 11 Districts; Showers In Indore, Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a change in weather conditions, with cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms expected in several parts of the state today.

Bhopal and Indore are among the major cities likely to experience rainfall, while several other districts may also receive showers.

In Bhopal, temperatures are expected to remain around 28°C, with cloudy skies and chances of light to moderate rainfall.

While Indore weather conditions are expected, with temperatures also around 28°C. However, the city continues to face a rainfall deficit this monsoon season

According to the Meteorological Department, the threat of heavy rainfall is expected to continue beyond Monday. Several districts may experience very heavy rainfall during the first three days of September.

The department has forecast approximately 4 to 8 inches of rainfall within 24 hours in districts including Sidhi, Umaria, Mandla, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Narsinghpur and Narmadapuram, along with other areas.

The water inflow into Bansagar Dam has increased several times within just 12 hours. The inflow, which was earlier recorded at 808.64 cubic metres per second, rose sharply to 2,677.29 cubic metres per second.

The reservoir's water level is also currently 13 centimetres higher than it was during the same period last year. In view of the rising inflow and water level, six gates of the dam were opened on Sunday afternoon to regulate the water discharge.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Sidhi, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat today.

Apart from these 11 districts, rainfall is also likely to continue in several other parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.