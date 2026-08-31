Overheard In Bhopal: Department In Chaos, Tense Officer, Transfer Imminent & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Department in chaos

Chaos prevails in a department whose minister has recently complained to the head of state about two IAS officers working there. Both officers conflict constantly with each other. Nor do they cooperate with the minister. The minister has complained to the head of state that the department remains in a difficult situation because of these two officers. About the secretary of the department, the officials say she takes a long time to dispose of files. As she thinks the disposal of files may cause troubles for her, she keeps them pending. On the other hand, comissioner of the department does not go along with anyone. Because the officers have compatibility issues with staffers, nobody works properly. The department remains important for the government. But the secretary barely pays any heed to the minister’s directives, and the commissioner stays indifferent to the secretary. Ergo, the department has descended into chaos.

Tense officer

A senior IAS officer feels upset because of a female officer who works with him. The senior officer is so gentle that he rarely fights with anyone. He remains busy in his work and does not pick a quarrel with anyone intentionally. But his tension has grown since the day the woman officer joined the department. Despite the senior officer’s advice, she does not dispose of the files. Nor does she follow his instructions. Sahib has already given indications to the higher-ups about her wayward attitude that causes delay in work. In the past two and a half years, the government transferred her five times. Wherever she goes, she courts controversies that force the government to transfer her. Her attitude towards work and colleagues may force the government to shift her again.

Sahib’s phone

Phone calls of an IAS officer, posted in the loop line, remain a mystery to the employees of the department. This IAS officer speaks over the mobile phone during the office hours daily. He normally displays a calm attitude. But when he talks over the phone, he directs his orderly not to let anyone enter his cabin. His talks over the mobile phone continue for hours. According to his boss’s instructions, the peon never permits anyone inside the cabin when Sahib talks. His long hours of talks cause troubles for those officials who want to meet him for an urgent piece of business. Until the officer rings the call bell after finishing the talks, nobody can enter his cabin. Now, the officials of the department have begun to find the person with whom the officer talks for such a long period when he wants to remain disturbance-free. Sahib’s love for the mobile phone has stirred up suspicions among the employees.

Transfer imminent

The government has decided to transfer a secretary from an important department. The transfer list, which the administration may issue soon, is likely to contain the name of the officer. Once, the higher-ups almost decided to transfer him and named the officer to replace him with. But just before the release of the order, he had his name struck off the list through his clout. The higher-ups have again decided to transfer him. They may appoint him as secretary to any department or use him for any other work. The government has received a volley of complaints against him. Together with this, the officers, who supported him to have his name struck off the list, have also gone. In this situation, the officer has begun to use his political clout to stick to his position. The higher-ups in the government feel the officer’s clout may not come in handy for him this time.

Feeling anxious

Two IAS officers posted in an organisation separated from Mantralaya feel anxious. The government, as well as, the opposition keeps an eye on the organisation for its importance. A sting operation took place in the department. An employee talking about an underhand dealing fell into the trap during the sting operation. The operation also provides proof of the involvement of a few other people in a shady deal. Other than those for whom the sting operation took place, a few officials also remained part of the dealing. The employees involved in the fishy business keep in touch with these two Sahibs. People in the corridors of power say because the officers normally dispose of the files, such a dealing cannot take place without their consent. These officers fear that if the investigation continues, their names will also crop up in the fishy business. One of the two officers has started making efforts for a plum posting, but if his name crops up in the case, it will be difficult for him to save his present position.

Matter of promotion

An IAS officer has now understood the meaning of the maxim: caution is better than catastrophe. The government planned to elevate him to a position in January, but Sahib found himself entangled in a case. His batchmates got a promotion, but he remained deprived of it. The government finally elevated him after eight months. The reasons, which delayed his promotion, lacked valid grounds. But the officer had to toil for it. The head of the state administration and a senior officer holding an important position helped the IAS officer. Similarly, a principal secretary also helped him get out of the mess. People in the corridors of power say the officer fails to win the heart of Princess Luck. As a result, disputes automatically enfold Sahib and put him in a fix.