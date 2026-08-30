NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Garbage, Dead Cattle Dumping Along Bypass In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the dumping of garbage and dead cattle along the Bhopal bypass near Jhagariya, raising concerns over infection risks and environmental damage.

The NGT also directed authorities to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation vs Subhash C. Pandey case and take immediate steps to restore the affected area.

The Central Zone Bench directed the collector and BMC commissioner to strictly enforce the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules-2026 and ensure waste is disposed of as per prescribed norms.

The State Pollution Control Board has also been directed to take necessary action.

The tribunal noted that large quantities of waste had been dumped along the bypass for a prolonged period. Reports indicated that BMC vehicles were transporting waste from Katara and nearby areas and dumping it at the site.

A dead cow was found amid the garbage, while locals reportedly claimed that a dead horse had earlier been dumped there. The foul smell, stray cattle and decomposing waste have raised concerns over public health and infection.

Rs 10 lakh monthly compensation for violations

The NGT warned that violations of waste management rules could invite punitive action, environmental compensation and restoration measures.

Referring to its 2020 directions on solid and liquid waste management, the tribunal observed that local bodies failing to comply consistently could face environmental compensation based on population.

For urban local bodies with populations exceeding 10 lakh, the compensation can be Rs 10 lakh per month.