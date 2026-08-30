Madhya Pradesh August 30, 2026, Weather Update: Over 70% Rainfall Already Recorded In State; More Heavy Rain Expected In September

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received around 73% of its total seasonal rainfall so far, with the monsoon remaining active across several parts of the state.

Bhind, Niwari and Satna have already received more rain than their seasonal share.

In the major divisions, Bhopal has received 93% of its seasonal rainfall, Gwalior 83%, Jabalpur 68%, and Indore and Ujjain 61%.

Weather Forecast

The weather department has forecast another spell of heavy rain in the first week of September. More districts could reach their seasonal rainfall targets if the rain continues.

So far, the state has received an average of 27.3 inches of rain, against the expected 30 inches, leaving a shortage of around 2.7 inches.

Water levels in several dams across Madhya Pradesh have also increased. Major dams, including Indira Sagar, Gandhi Sagar, Bansagar, Barna, Kolar, Rajghat, Bargi, Omkareshwar and Tawa, are between 50% and 90% full. Gates of some dams, including Bargi and Jauhila, have also been opened to release water.

Division Wise Rainfall

Bhopal: The division has received 93% of its seasonal rainfall, with Bhopal recording around 35 inches. Rajgarh has received 95% of its seasonal share. More rain is expected this week.

Indore: Indore has recorded 20.7 inches, or 61% of its seasonal share. Burhanpur has received the highest rainfall in the division at 27.6 inches, while Alirajpur has received the least.

Jabalpur: Around 5 inches of rain was recorded last week, taking the total to 30.4 inches. Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat have each received more than 37 inches.

Ujjain: Ujjain has received 21.3 inches, or 61% of its seasonal share. Dewas has received the highest in the division at 75%.

Gwalior: Gwalior has received 23.7 inches, or 83% of its seasonal share. Guna has recorded around 32 inches, while Datia and Ashoknagar have received less rain.

However, the situation remains less favourable in parts of the Indore and Ujjain divisions, where rainfall has been lower.

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said the monsoon has become stronger in eastern MP, while heavy rain has also started in central and northern parts of the state. Niwari, Tikamgarh and Shivpuri have received particularly heavy rain this week.

However, a large part of western Madhya Pradesh is still facing low rainfall. The next major focus is on a new low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal.

If the next spell of rain spreads from eastern to western MP, the state's rainfall shortage could reduce quickly. However, if rain remains limited to areas that have already received good rainfall, the gap between eastern and western MP may continue.