 Madhya Pradesh August 3, 2026, Weather Update: State Records 15% Rainfall Deficit; No Heavy Rain Alert For Next Two Days
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HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh August 3, 2026, Weather Update: State Records 15% Rainfall Deficit; No Heavy Rain Alert For Next Two Days

Madhya Pradesh August 3, 2026, Weather Update: State Records 15% Rainfall Deficit; No Heavy Rain Alert For Next Two Days

Madhya Pradesh has received 15% less rainfall than normal this monsoon, with 42 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur, recording below-average rain. The IMD has issued no heavy rain alert for the next two days, but a new western disturbance is expected to become active from August 4, bringing heavy rainfall to eastern and northern parts from August 5.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh August 3, 2026, Weather Update: State Records 15% Rainfall Deficit; No Heavy Rain Alert For Next Two Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received 15% less rainfall than normal so far this monsoon, with 42 districts recording below-average rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state has received an average of 401.9 mm (15.8 inches) of rainfall so far, against the normal 470.5 mm (18.5 inches) expected by this time. Overall, the rainfall deficit stands at 15%. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has recorded 19% less rainfall, while western parts of the state have received 11% below-normal rain.

The IMD said there is no heavy rain alert for the next two days as the monsoon systems currently active over the state are not strong enough to trigger widespread heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, Sehore recorded heavy rainfall, while most other districts witnessed only light showers. As a result, the state's rainfall figures saw little improvement.

Among the major districts that have received below-normal rainfall are Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Chhindwara, Rewa, Satna, Dhar, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, Shivpuri and several others, taking the total to 42 districts.

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Meanwhile, 13 districts, including Indore, Sehore, Dewas, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Shahdol, Umaria and Bhind, have recorded above-normal rainfall this season.

According to the weather department, the monsoon trough remains active over the region, along with two other weather systems. However, they are currently weak, which has reduced the intensity of rainfall over the past two days.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in different parts of the state over the next two days. A new western disturbance is expected to become active from August 4, which may bring heavy rainfall to eastern and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh from August 5 onwards.

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