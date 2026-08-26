 Madhya Pradesh August 26, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Across State; Orange Warning For Bhind, Datia, Sagar & More
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Madhya Pradesh August 26, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Across State; Orange Warning For Bhind, Datia, Sagar & More

Madhya Pradesh has received 25.5 inches of rain so far this monsoon, around 11% below normal, with 40 districts facing a rainfall deficit. The IMD expects heavy rain in central, northern and western parts over the next few days. Bhind, Datia and Sagar are under an orange alert, while several other districts have received heavy rain warnings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh August 26, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Across State; Orange Warning For Bhind, Datia, Sagar & More
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 25.5 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon season, which is around 68% of its total seasonal rainfall target.

However, the state has received 11% less rain than normal, with 40 districts recording below-average rainfall. Only 15 districts have received more rain than the normal level.

Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), after bringing heavy rain to eastern Madhya Pradesh for the past week, the monsoon is now expected to become active over the northern, western and central parts of the state.

Heavy rain is likely in districts under the Bhopal, Ujjain, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions over the next two days.

Orange Alert For 3 Districts

The IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Bhind, Datia and Sagar on Wednesday.

A heavy rain warning has also been issued for Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, Ujjain, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Damoh, Maihar and Seoni. These districts may receive more than 2.5 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

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Meanwhile, Bhopal, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Morena, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur and Niwari may receive light to heavy rainfall.

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said active weather systems are continuing to bring rain to different parts of Madhya Pradesh. Alerts have been issued for several districts, with rainfall likely to continue across the state for the next three days.

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