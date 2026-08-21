 Madhya Pradesh August 21, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Conditions; 16 Districts Including Niwari, Tikamgarh On Alert
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HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh August 21, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Conditions; 16 Districts Including Niwari, Tikamgarh On Alert

Madhya Pradesh August 21, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Conditions; 16 Districts Including Niwari, Tikamgarh On Alert

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing heavy rain due to an active weather system, with flood-like conditions in eastern districts. A heavy rain alert covers 16 districts on August 22, with up to 8 inches possible. Rain activity is expected to shift towards central and western MP. The state has received 23.6 inches of rain, 11% below normal, so far.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh August 21, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Conditions; 16 Districts Including Niwari, Tikamgarh On Alert
Madhya Pradesh August 21, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Conditions; 16 Districts Including Niwari, Tikamgarh On Alert | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system active over eastern Madhya Pradesh has triggered heavy rain in several districts, leading to flood-like conditions in Dindori, Panna, Rewa, Satna and Chhatarpur. Rivers including the Narmada and Mandakini are flowing above the danger mark.

Weather expected on Friday

The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for 16 districts, including Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur. These areas may receive 4 to 8 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain is also expected in Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Sidhi and Seoni.

Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Betul, Harda, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur may also receive rain ranging from light to heavy.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said heavy rain is continuing in eastern MP due to an active monsoon trough and other weather systems. Rainfall activity is expected to gradually move towards central and western Madhya Pradesh between August 20 and 24.

Rain record

Madhya Pradesh has received 599 mm, or 23.6 inches, of rain so far this monsoon season. The normal rainfall during this period is 675.1 mm, or 26.6 inches. The state has therefore received around 11% less rain than normal.

Eastern MP has recorded 11% less rainfall, while western MP is 12% below normal.

In eastern Madhya Pradesh, the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions have recorded up to 19% less rainfall than normal. Eighteen districts in the region have received 4% to 58% less rain.

In western MP, 21 districts have recorded 5% to 39% less rainfall than normal.

However, some districts have received more rainfall than normal. These include Anuppur, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Barwani, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Dewas, Guna, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone and Rajgarh.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

August 22

Heavy Rain: Datia, Bhind, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar, Damoh, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat.

Rain: Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Morena, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur.

August 23

Heavy Rain: Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sidhi, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna and Damoh.

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