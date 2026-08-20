Beggars-Free Drive: Bhopal Administration To Relaunch Campaign After Failed 2025 Attempt | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the earlier 'Beggar-Free Bhopal' initiative failed to achieve any major results in 2025, the district administration has decided to relaunch a massive campaign to make Bhopal free of begging, taking lessons from Indore's rehabilitation-focused model.

A review meeting on the 'Drug-Free India' and 'Beggar-Free Bhopal' campaigns was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of collector Priyank Mishra.

He directed the social justice department, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and NGO Pravesh to work in coordination and prepare a detailed action plan.

Mishra stressed that the campaign should not be limited to rescuing people engaged in begging. Proper rehabilitation, counselling and social reintegration must also be ensured. He also called for extensive public awareness campaigns to sensitise citizens.

Earlier initiative failed to take off

Officials said the 'Beggar-Free Bhopal' campaign was first launched in 2025 by then collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh under the Centre's SMILE scheme (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise).

In February 2025, a shelter home was established in Kolar and the administration identified 242 beggars across the city. Govindpura had the highest number at 113, followed by Old City (39), MP Nagar (29), Sant Hirdaram Nagar (26), Kolar (19) and TT Nagar (16). However, the shelter failed to reach full capacity as many rescued persons reportedly left the facility.

The administration had also received the first instalment of Rs 9 lakh from the Centre for identifying and mobilising beggars. But, according to former shelter manager Ashok Teegal, the facility was set up on BMC land, following which the civic body demanded rent. However, as officials failed to bring sufficient beggars to the shelter, the rent reportedly remained unpaid.