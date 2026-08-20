Bhopal Municipal Corporation Chairman Warns Commissioner Of ‘Permanent Departure’ Over Sudden Exit | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Keep this in mind for the future, or else you will be permanently sent away,” Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi warned commissioner Sanskriti Jain during the council meeting on Wednesday, after Jain suddenly left the House without informing the chairman or handing over charge.

The confrontation came during the council meeting held after a gap of nearly five months, which was expected to focus on public and civic issues but was instead dominated by the commissioner's absence and the contentious issue of commercial tax.

The council chairman expressed strong displeasure at her empty chair and reprimanded the commissioner.

Just before the question hour concluded, Jain suddenly left her seat without informing the chairman or handing over charge before leaving the hall.

“Is the commissioner’s chair a matter of personal choice? There is a dignity to the Chair,” the chairman said, warning that such absence should not be repeated.

Only one councillor raises civic concerns

Despite the long gap between meetings, public issues received little discussion.

Congress councillor Md Sarwar was the only councillor to prominently raise concerns over pothole-ridden roads, poor sanitation, waterlogging and complaints of contaminated water.

He urged the House to discuss development issues, saying elected representatives were accountable to the public.