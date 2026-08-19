Bhopal Municipal Corporation Council Meets After 5 Months, Stormy Session Expected Over Civic Issues, Commercial Drive | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Council will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday after a gap of nearly five months. Scheduled for 11 am at the council hall in ISBT, the meeting is expected to witness heated exchanges over civic issues and proposals to lease out vacant municipal properties.

The council will consider leasing six vacant municipal properties, including the former PRO section office at New Market, the Bhopal Smart City office complex in Govindpura, a vacant building near Manisha Market in Shahpura, the old municipal office at Harshavardhan Complex in Mata Mandir and Son Chiraiya Hawker Corner near Nutan College.

The properties are expected to generate around Rs 51.14 lakh per month, or nearly Rs 6.14 crore annually, for the civic body.

Congress councillors are likely to raise concerns over damaged roads, waterlogging, clogged drains, poor drainage, irregular drinking water supply and faulty street lights.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shabista Zaki is expected to question the BMC's enforcement drive against commercial activities operating from residential properties.

She said many people had invested their savings in shops, hotels, hospitals and showrooms after obtaining permissions from the civic body and other agencies.

Oppn to demand Master Plan, commercial permissions in focus

LoP Shabista Zaki is likely to seek clarity on why commercial permissions were granted if such activities are now facing enforcement action.

She is also expected to raise the issue of the city's Master Plan and the policy governing commercial use in residential areas.

She may also question a 2022 order related to lease renewals, including a reported annual fee of Rs 10,000 and changes in applicable charges, and seek clarity on its legal validity.