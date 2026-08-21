Indore Municipal Corporation Collects 105.5 kg Of Single-Use Plastic On Day 1 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s campaign to curb single-use plastic and promote greener neighbourhoods has received encouraging public participation, with 252 citizens contributing 105.5 kg of single-use plastic and receiving 252 plants in return.

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched the “Bring Half a Kilo of Plastic, Take a Plant” campaign on the directions of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal. The campaign is being conducted from August 20 to 30 at all 15 RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres across the city, from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

According to the initial collection figures, 252 residents have deposited 105.5 kg of single-use plastic at the centres so far. In exchange, the civic body has distributed 252 plants of different varieties, linking plastic waste reduction directly with increasing green cover.

The Palasia Square RRR Centre recorded the highest participation, with 26 citizens taking part, followed by Ujjain Naka with 24 and World Cup Square with 22. Pagnis Paga, Hawa Bangla Zone Office and BCM Heights recorded participation from 20 citizens each.

Ujjain Naka also led in plastic collection, gathering 12 kg, followed by World Cup Square with 11 kg. Tempo Stand Square, Pagnis Paga, Hawa Bangla Zone Office and BCM Heights collected 10 kg each. Ujjain Naka distributed the highest number of plants at 24, followed by World Cup Square with 22.

The collected plastic will be sent through authorised agencies for recycling or safe disposal.

The IMC has appealed to residents, social organisations and resident associations, NGOs and youth groups to participate and deposit unwanted plastic at their nearest RRR centre. Citizens can scan the QR code on campaign posters to locate their nearest centre.