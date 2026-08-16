Madhya Pradesh August 16, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern MP For Next 3 Days; 43 Districts Record Below-Normal Rainfall | Skymet Weather (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system has become active over eastern Madhya Pradesh due to a low-pressure area and the monsoon trough. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions for the next three days.

Weather expected on Sunday

On Sunday, heavy rain is likely in Jabalpur, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Panna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Raisen and Narmadapuram. Some areas could receive 4 inches or more of rain in the next 24 hours.

Rain will also continue in several districts, including Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Satna, Maihar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do weathermen say?

According to the weather department, the current system will also affect Bhopal, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Some districts in these areas may receive heavy rain on August 16, 17 and 18.

Madhya Pradesh has received 544.4 mm, or 21.4 inches, of rainfall so far this monsoon season. This is around 3 inches below the normal rainfall of 24.4 inches (618.8 mm) for this period. Overall, the state has received 12% less rain than normal.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh has received 18% less rainfall, while western Madhya Pradesh is 6% below normal.

As many as 43 districts have received 2% to 54% less rainfall than normal. In eastern MP, districts across the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions have recorded rainfall deficits of up to 19%.

In western MP, several districts have also recorded below-normal rainfall, with deficits ranging from 1% to 48%.

Only 12 districts have received more rainfall than normal so far. These include Bhopal, Guna, Sehore, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Anuppur, Bhind, Burhanpur, Dewas, Barwani, Khandwa and Khargone.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

August 17

Heavy Rain: Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Pandhurna, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Panna, Satna and Sidhi are likely to receive heavy rain.

Rain: Bhopal, Sehore, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Rewa, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari are likely to receive rain.

August 18

Heavy Rain: Datia, Morena, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Dindori, Anuppur and Balaghat may receive heavy rain.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Pandhurna, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Tikamgarh and Niwari are likely to receive rain.