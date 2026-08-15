Independence Day 2026: Saraswati Lok To Be Built At Bhojshala, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that around 17 religious and cultural “Lok” are being developed across the state. The state government will build Saraswati Lok at Bhojshala. Along with this, the Raja Bhoj Institute will also be established.

He was addressing the Independence Day function held at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Saturday. He announced that 2027 will be dedicated to youth welfare. In this regard, seven main areas have been identified, including quality education, skill development, entrepreneurship, self-employment, employment, startups, sports, art and culture.

Highlighting the public welfare works being carried out by the state government, he said that more than 1 lakh youths will be trained through ITIs in the next one year. Similarly, a scheme has been planned to train more than 10,000 youths at the Global Skills Park.

The state government is also taking steps to promote the Orange Economy, which includes multimedia, arts, entertainment, culture, spirituality and other creative activities. The government has decided to felicitate digital content creators in different categories.

To boost industrial activities, a Global Investors Summit will be organised in Bhopal in 2027. The state government has also decided to develop every district as an Export Hub. It has set a target of establishing an MSME park in every district.

Yadav announced that patient tests will become paperless from November 1, 2026. Patients' test information will be kept securely in digital form. To address the shortage of doctors, more than 1,000 doctors will be appointed in the next six months.

To deal with the growing threat of cybercrime, the state government is planning to establish a Cyber Security Research Centre.

He said preparations for Simhastha 2028 are being carried out on a large scale.

Speaking about the expansion of tourism in the state, Yadav said that the number of tourists visiting the Taj Mahal in one year is equal to the number of devotees visiting Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple in just one month.

He also said that the aviation sector in the state is expanding and a Bhopal-Sharjah international flight will be started soon.

Earlier, Yadav unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute of the parade.